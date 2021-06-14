Bruce Cassidy Highlights Benefit Of Bruins Adding Taylor Hall

NESN Logo Sign In

The partnership between Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins proved to be mutually beneficial.

Hall, who the Bruins acquired ahead of the NHL trade deadline, seamlessly fit into Boston’s system upon joining the Black and Gold. The 2018 Hart Trophy winner nearly average a point per game over 16 regular-season tilts with the B’s while looking like a rejuvenated player.

But as Bruce Cassidy explained Monday morning, the spark following the deal with the Buffalo Sabres wasn’t limited to Hall. The Bruins head coach believes Hall “reenergized” David Krejci, who at times over recent campaigns has been tasked with carrying Boston’s second line.

Cassidy also hopes there’s more to Hall’s Bruins tenure.

“I think the next playoffs he’s in, he’ll be better prepared for it,” Cassidy told reporters over video conference. “I hope it’s with the Boston Bruins. “Hopefully both sides can make it work.”

Cassidy’s desire very well could be fulfilled, as Hall in his exit interview last Friday didn’t shy away from his interest in staying with Boston. The five-time All-Star also noted money won’t be a priority when making his free-agent decision.

Also expressing that sentiment last week was Krejci who, like Hall, is bound for the open market this offseason.