Bruce Cassidy sent the message loud and clear: The Bruins are riding or dying with Tuukka Rask in Game 6.

Cassidy on Wednesday morning left no doubt that Rask will start a do-or-die Game 6 against the New York Islanders in their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series at Nassau Coliseum.

“He’s ready to go, so that’s it, it’s that simple,” Cassidy said on a video conference following his team’s morning skate. “He’s our starting goalie. He’s healthy and ready to go. Let’s hope he’s on tonight, and we’re better in front of him than Game 5.”

The Bruins pulled Rask after two periods in Boston’s eventual 5-4 loss in Game 5. Rask allowed four goals on 16 shots before the B’s made the change to start Jeremy Swayman in the third period. That decision, according to Cassidy, was largely due to Rask’s health. The No. 1 goalie has dealt lingering injuries for much of the season.

However, Cassidy got the green light from Rask on Tuesday before the team made the trek to Long Island.

“He said he felt better coming out of that game than he did during it and figured he was ready to go, so it’s his net,” Cassidy said. “He woke up this morning, got his work in like everybody else. Sometimes he goes out early, sometimes he goes out with the group. We’ve kind of let him dictate that. He’s been in the league a long time. He knows what he needs to do to get ready. So him and (goalie coach Bob Essensa) do their work, and he stayed out a little longer. Like I said, that’s on him, especially this time of year. We have plenty of goaltenders to get in the net (for practice). Do what you gotta do to get ready.”

Puck drop for Game 6 on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET