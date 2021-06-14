Bruce Cassidy Reveals Message To Bruins After Elimination From Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins entered the Stanley Cup playoffs with championship aspirations, so it’s probably safe to say the team collectively felt a great deal of disappointment after being eliminated by the New York Islanders in the second round last week.

Still, it’s on Bruce Cassidy as head coach to find the right words in that moment, first to put the entire season into perspective, and then to turn the page before breaking for the offseason.

So, what was Cassidy’s message to the Bruins immediately after their Game 6 loss to the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum?

“Well, there’s not much to say after you lose, I’ve learned that over the years,” Cassidy told reporters Monday during a video conference. “Usually, the captain has a few words for the players. Individually, as players sorted through, it is more about their game, where they fit in with this team, what is happening going forward. And some of that changes for every player. So, there’s a bit of an unknown.

“For example, the unrestricted guys that just got here, ‘Where are you at with the Bruins?’ There’s questions about that, what they saw here that they didn’t see at other places so we can continue to get better, get positive feedback, negative feedback, whatever feedback we can get. Then, obviously, discuss with the players what his role is going forward if there is that interest.

“So, those are things that are generally said with the guys that there’s some uncertainty. With other guys, you’re sitting back and reviewing a little bit of their season and where they can grow their game. What they need from us, what do they expect.”

The Bruins certainly have some decisions to make this offseason, as several key players — including Tuukka Rask, David Krejci and Taylor Hall — are set to become free agents. As such, more conversations will be had in the weeks and months ahead.