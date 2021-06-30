Bruins’ Brad Marchand Named To NHL’s First All-Star Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand is getting some recognition he most certainly deserves.

The Boston Bruins forward was named to the NHL’s first All-Star Team on Tuesday after a stellar 2020-21 season in which Marchand amassed 29 goals and 40 assists in 53 games played.

The announcement came during the virtual NHL Awards show. This is the second time Marchand has been named to the First All-Star Team, with the first selection coming after the 2016-17 season. The top-line winger also was named to the Second All-Star Team in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Marchand was a force for the B’s this season with highlight-reel goals that helped his team make it to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For what it’s worth, he also placed fifth in Hart Trophy voting, but that unanimously went to Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid.

Marchand and the Bruins were bounced from their Cup run in the second round at the hands of the New York Islanders, but he, along with teammate Patrice Bergeron, have made it clear they want to bring another Cup back to Boston.