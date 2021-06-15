Bruins’ Cam Neely Relives Feelings Of Winning 2011 Stanley Cup

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to believe that Tuesday marked 10 years since the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks.

There has been a lot of reminiscing on the anniversary across the internet from fans and players alike. People were discussing where they were and how they felt and how it still felt like something that happened just yesterday.

For Bruins president Cam Neely, he knew exactly how he was feeling from the second he woke up on the morning of June 15, 2011.

“Just how nervous I was. Game 7, in the away building, you never know how it’s going to play out,” Neely told reporters over Zoom when asked what he remembers from that day. “But for me, I was just so excited, not only for the group and the coaching staff and everybody that put the work in during that season, but the fan base in particular. Just how long they’d been waiting for us to win another Stanley Cup. We had some runs over the years but never was able to lift the Cup. For me, it was what it meant to the city of Boston and New England and our Bruins fans, to be honest with you. Just how excited and elated everyone was and it was kind of a long time coming.”

We’re certain many can relate to the nervousness.

The Bruins now begin what’s sure to be a busy offseason after getting eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the New York Islanders.