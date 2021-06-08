NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask was pulled entering the third period during the Boston Bruins’ Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday at TD Garden.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy explained how it was due to “maintenance” and Rask not feeling 100 percent. Rask let up four goals on 16 shots through the first two periods.

“Yeah, there was some maintenance that needs to be done. He wasn’t 100 percent so we made a decision,” Cassidy said on a postgame video conference.

David Pastrnak, though, doesn’t seem to be doubting Rask’s abilities heading into a win-or-go-home Game 6. Rask, after all, had put together an otherwise strong postseason before Game 5 of the second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

“Yeah, I mean, there is no doubt,” Pastrnak said on a postgame video conference. “He’s one of the best goalies in the world. So, absolutely zero doubt.”

Cassidy did not say whether Rask would play Wednesday when the Bruins travel to New York. The Boston bench boss did note how he assumed Rask, like the rest of the team, would be ready to go, though.

Puck drop for Game 6 between the Bruins and Islanders is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. NESN will air both pregame and postgame coverage leading up to the game, with intermission reports on NESN.com.