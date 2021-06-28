Bruins’ David Pastrnak Announces Death Of 6-Day-Old Newborn Son

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and his girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson are in mourning after announcing the death of their baby son on Monday.

Pastrnak shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post. Viggo Rohl Pastrnak was born June 17, according to the post, and died just six days later.

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON,” Pastrnak wrote. “You will be loved FOREVER.”

The Bruins released a statement on behalf of their players and organization.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca’s son, Viggo,” the statement said. “David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

Pastrnak and his family have the support of the entire hockey world, as NHL teams like the Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes offered their condolences Monday morning.