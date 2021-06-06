Bruins-Islanders Game 4 Takeaways: Thoughts, Observations On Boston’s Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Islanders evened their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins with a 4-1 win Saturday night.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 4:

— The Bruins probably are relieved to be headed home where they have had far more offensive success. Boston scored just three goals in 123:36 of game time on Long Island, and one of those goals — Brad Marchand’s Game 3 winner — came from a near-impossible angle. Credit to Marchand for the intuition and being able to pick the corner, but that goal wasn’t the product of beautiful offense.

Nine of the Bruins’ 29 shots came from defensemen Saturday night with no real good looks. Boston mustered just nine high-danger chances (per Natural Stat Trick), and five of those came in the first period. They didn’t have a single shot on goal in the final 6:18.

When Boston was able to solve the Islanders’ forecheck, it struggled to get good chances, especially as the game progressed. The result was a lot of shot attempts from the perimeter.

— So, what’s the solution?

Returning home won’t benefit the Bruins solely because of home cooking and sleeping in their own beds. The chess match is in full effect between Cassidy and Barry Trotz. For example, we touched on this in the notes column for Game 4, but Patrice Bergeron was getting worked in the faceoff circle against Jean-Gabriel Pageau. With the series back in Boston, Cassidy can avoid that matchup. More faceoff wins — Bergeron won 54 percent of his draws in Boston — leads to more possession and the ability to set up plays in the offensive zone.