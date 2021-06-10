NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were bounced from their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 6-2 loss against the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 6:

— Turnovers killed the Bruins throughout the game. Matt Grzelcyk’s pocket was picked before coughing up the puck on Kyle Palmieri’s goal, and Mike Reilly couldn’t settle a questionable pass from Tuukka Rask, to name a few. But during the second period it truly felt as if the B’s continued to turn the puck over and the Islanders capitalized.

— The power play was better, showcased by Brad Marchand’s two goals. But, as the case had been specifically at the beginning of the season, Boston had trouble scoring 5-on5.

— The second period was a disaster. New York exploded for three goals and the Bruins just looked as if they had forgotten their season was on the line. There were too many missed opportunities, and it came back to bite them.

— Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller’s importance were highlighted in their absence. The Bruins lost their top-pairing D-man in Carlo and just couldn’t quite recover. Losing the duo seemed like a speed bump the Bruins just couldn’t get over, especially after Carlo went down. Jeremy Lauzon made some costly mistakes and the depth was tested in ways it just wasn’t ready for. Plus, a veteran presence like Miller is tough to replace.

— This is not on Rask, which goes along with the above takeaway in a way. The defense let Rask down — a lot — in this series. When you’re down two of your bigger bodies everyone needs to step up and have the “next man up” mentality. Boston just didn’t seem to have that, and Rask can’t be tasked with carrying the team all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.