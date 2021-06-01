“To me, second periods are momentum periods,” Cassidy said. “It’s probably why, I’m going to guess, it’s the highest-scoring period throughout the league — because when you get momentum going throughout the second period, it’s tough to get a line change. You either have to ice the puck or get a clean breakout, and you’re usually fatigued if you’re stuck in your end. And that’s what happened. We didn’t execute below the goal line, we didn’t win our wall battles to get some pressure the other way.”

— Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — surprise, surprise — stepped up in the third period with the game on the line, scoring a goal apiece to tie the score 3-3.

It was the latest evidence of the Bruins’ resilience, which has been a hallmark of the franchise under its current core.

“We have a lot of character in our group, in our room, and we know when we get behind, we can come back,” Marchand told reporters during his postgame video conference. “Especially in playoff time, you can never count a team out. It doesn’t matter who it is. You see it all the time. Teams coming back from multiple-goal deficits. It’s part of the game. If you wanna go deep and you wanna make a run, you’ve got to be able to come back and battle through adversity. Unfortunately, we battled back but didn’t get that final goal. But again, we’ve just got to worry about the next one now.”

— Marchand, who had a goal and an assist, now has 101 career playoff points, moving him into fifth place on the Bruins’ all-time playoff points list.

Marchand’s 41 career playoff goals are good for fourth-most in franchise history.

— Bergeron passed Rick Middleton and now is tied with Phil Esposito for second place on the Bruins’ all-time playoff goals list with 46. Cam Neely owns the record with 55.

— Coyle, who now has 21 goals in his playoff career, also praised the fight Boston showed in its third-period comeback despite the overtime loss.

“There’s never any quit in here, especially playoff time,” Coyle told reporters after the game. “You stick to it, get back to what we’re doing well. They’re gonna have their pushes. They’re a good team. It’s how we respond and having that next-shift mentality to come out and swipe back in our direction, have a good shift, wear them down in the opposite end and we capitalize. And that shows no quit.

“At the end of the day, we want to take that game and we don’t. So what do we do from here? We prepare for that next one, playing in their building, and we’re gonna be excited, ready to go, and have some adjustments, as well. But we’ll be ready to go.”