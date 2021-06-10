Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Not Placing Full Blame On Tuukka Rask

NESN Logo Sign In

A lot didn’t go right in the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Wednesday night to bounce them from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

There were costly turnovers, unwillingness to shoot and not the most perfect goaltending from Tuukka Rask.

Still, Rask had been nails throughout the series and kept the Bruins in it at times. And even though he — nor the rest of the team — could get the job done at Nassau Coliseum, Bruce Cassidy isn’t thinking to place full blame on his goalie.

“This is a team loss to me,” he added. “All the way down the line. Certainly could have used some more scoring out of certain people in the series, you can do the math on that. I thought our power play was good, gave us some opportunities. The top line generated well. Some of the other people neededto score more if we’re gonna allow that many goals. … If you’re gonna give up three, four goals then you better be scoring five.”

Cassidy makes incredibly valid points.

The Bruins didn’t have a shot on net after Brad Marchand’s power play goal in the third period, which came at the 5:22 mark. The third and fourth lines nearly were invisible, and the defense clearly was struggling without Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller.

At the end of the day, though, the Bruins wouldn’t have gotten as far as they did without Rask.