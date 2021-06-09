NESN Logo Sign In

In the Boston Bruins’ Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders, Brad Marchand scored a goal and David Pastrnak scored two. The third teammate on the “Perfection Line” took five shots, but no cigar.

Patrice Bergeron did pick up an assist on Pastrnak’s power-play goal, but the B’s captain has been held in relative check this series with only one goal on 21 shots. And this drought isn’t about a lack of chances or opportunities, either. You could make the case that Bergeron has been rather unlucky.

Bergeron’s shooting percentage in the series is an insanely low four percent (1-for-21). For context purposes, he’s a career 11 percent marksman and a 9 percent shooter all-time in the playoffs.

The Captain is due, folks.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering 2-to-1 odds (+200) on Bergeron lighting the lamp in Wednesday’s Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum. I really like those odds and I like them even more considering the Bruins’ backs are against the ropes and Bergeron might take six or seven shots on goal.

And what a welcome sight it would be for the B’s to see “37” put the biscuit in the basket.

As for the Game 6 betting odds, Boston is a short road favorite at -135, which implies just a 57 percent chance of probability. The total has danced around over the last two days. Bookmakers opened it 5o-140 and the market got immediately bet up to 5.5u-145. Those hooks are gone almost everywhere and the market has started to settle at 5o-135.