In the Boston Bruins’ Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders, Brad Marchand scored a goal and David Pastrnak scored two. The third teammate on the “Perfection Line” took five shots, but no cigar.
Patrice Bergeron did pick up an assist on Pastrnak’s power-play goal, but the B’s captain has been held in relative check this series with only one goal on 21 shots. And this drought isn’t about a lack of chances or opportunities, either. You could make the case that Bergeron has been rather unlucky.
Bergeron’s shooting percentage in the series is an insanely low four percent (1-for-21). For context purposes, he’s a career 11 percent marksman and a 9 percent shooter all-time in the playoffs.
The Captain is due, folks.
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering 2-to-1 odds (+200) on Bergeron lighting the lamp in Wednesday’s Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum. I really like those odds and I like them even more considering the Bruins’ backs are against the ropes and Bergeron might take six or seven shots on goal.
And what a welcome sight it would be for the B’s to see “37” put the biscuit in the basket.
As for the Game 6 betting odds, Boston is a short road favorite at -135, which implies just a 57 percent chance of probability. The total has danced around over the last two days. Bookmakers opened it 5o-140 and the market got immediately bet up to 5.5u-145. Those hooks are gone almost everywhere and the market has started to settle at 5o-135.
For the first time in the series, the Bruins are an underdog to advance. That’s simply because the math is against them winning two straight games. New York is currently a -200 favorite to advance, while Boston comes back at +170.
So a $100 bet would win $170 and pay out $270 if the B’s win Games 6 and 7.
I’m feeling rather frisky about Bergeron goal’s prop and am definitely down at +200 odds. The numbers say that he’s long overdue to score and I think he’ll get plenty of opportunities.
As for the game itself, I refuse to quit on the Bruins. It sucks that they dominated Monday’s game in many ways but still lost on the scoreboard. The B’s let the Islanders hang around in the first period and that proved to be deadly. Here’s hoping they bring it for 60 minutes in this elimination spot.
Cross your fingers for a Game 7 at The Garden.
Bergeron to score a goal (+200)
Bruins moneyline (-135)
RECORD: (40-35, +2.3)