NESN Logo Sign In

The message to the Bruins is simple: Turn the page.

That was conveyed ahead of Monday’s Game 5 between Boston and the New York Islanders at TD Garden with the second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series tied at two games apiece.

The Bruins look to rebound from a Game 4 loss and push the Islanders to the brink of elimination.

Prior to puck drop, the B’s released a hype video to help make sure to put Saturday behind them.

Check it out:

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC, but NESN will carry an hour of pregame and postgame, as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.