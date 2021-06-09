Bruins’ Recent History Says Game 6 Win Vs. Islanders Is Certainly Doable

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins should know they can still win there Stanley Cup playoff second-round series vs. the Islanders. Boston has done it before.

Not often. But it has happened.

The Black and Gold face the unenviable task of having to extend their season with a win in the jungle that is Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night in a do-or-die Game 6. Boston’s hope is it can win Game 6 and extend the series back to the Hub for a Game 7 on Friday night.

Of course, it won’t be easy. The Islanders have all the momentum in the world right now after a stifling Game 4 win on the Island and then stealing Game 5 from the B’s at TD Garden. The Coliseum is going to be an absolute madhouse with the Isles having a chance to advance to face the Tampa Bay Lightning. And the Bruins go in with a bevy of injuries at key positions, particularly on the blue line and perhaps even in net with Tuukka Rask.

Unsurprisingly, the historical trends don’t look good for Boston, either. Teams with a 3-2 series lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 79 percent of the time, including a 4-1 showing this year. The Bruins have won just four of 25 series when they’ve trailed 3-2, and they’re 12-13 in Game 6 scenarios where they trail the series.

All of that being said: This is a situation in which the Bruins have had success before. In this “championship era” dating back to 2011, Boston has four times staved off elimination in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all showdown.

2011 Stanley Cup Final vs. Vancouver

Game 6 (at home): 5-2 win