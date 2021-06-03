Bruins Release Update On Mask Policy For Games At TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and TD Garden have updated their mask policy for fans who are fully vaccinated.

Fans began to return to the home of the Bruins and Boston Celtics at a small capacity earlier this year before that number was upped to near-full capacity ahead of the playoffs. Masks still were required for those in attendance, but an update to that was made Wednesday.

The Bruins announced that fans who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask, while masks still are “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated fans.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been pretty successful throughout the state of Massachusetts, and cases have been going down at a steady rate as the city returns to pre-pandemic times.

The Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Islanders, which is tied 1-1, shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4, but will return to TD Garden for Game 5 on June 7.

