Anton Blidh is staying in Boston for at least another year.

The Bruins on Thursday announced they signed the forward to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000.

Blidh has played in five seasons for the Bruins, with most of his appearances being in Providence. Across 278 games with the P-Bruins, Blidh has amassed 46 goals and 42 assists.

The 26-year-old played in 10 games this past season for Boston and had one goal.