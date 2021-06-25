Bruins Sign Forward Trent Frederic To Two-Year Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins announced Friday that they’ve signed forward Trent Frederic to a two-year contract.

The deal carries an annual NHL cap hit of $1.05 million, meaning he’s slated to earn $2.1 million over the next two seasons with the B’s.

Frederic, selected 29th overall by Boston in 2016, is coming off a season in which he totaled four goals and one assist for five points with 65 penalty minutes across 42 NHL games.

He has logged 27 goals and 38 assists for 65 points in 127 games with the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence since 2017.

The 23-year-old, who plays a hard-nosed style of hockey, scored his first career NHL goal in the Bruins’ outdoor game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21.