Bruins’ Veteran Core Reflects On Window Closing After Game 6 Loss

The Boston Bruins season has come to an end, and no one quite expected it to end like this.

The New York Islanders sealed the deal with a 6-2 win in Game 6, defeating the Bruins 4-2 to advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But once you get beyond the shock of the loss, you realize how many questions the Bruins have to answer this offseason, and it begs the question: will this veteran Bruins core be able to get another crack at a deep run?

It weighs on Patrice Bergeron.

“I mean it does in a way,” the Bruins captain said after the loss. “That core is getting getting older in one year to the next and it’s disappointing that way, you know, that you have a good team. You have opportunities and you know they don’t come that often. Especially later in your career and you want to make the most of it. So, it’s, you know, you take it a year at a time and we’ll see what happens.”

What next year looks like, though, is to be seen.

Tuukka Rask, who is a free agent this offseason, is a major unknown for next year after admitting surgery may be a possibility after playing in the postseason with an injury. The starting goalkeeper has been with the team since a 2007 trade, but never has played a game in the NHL with any other club.