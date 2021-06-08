NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are on the brink of elimination.

Boston dropped Game 5 to the New York Islanders 5-4 on Monday night at TD Garden in a game that featured a little bit of everything.

David Pastrnak (twice), Brad Marchand and David Krejci scored for the Bruins, while Mathew Barzal, Kyle Palmieri, Josh Bailey, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson had the goals for the Isles.

Jeremy Swayman made his Stanley Cup playoffs debut to begin the third period after Tuukka Rask gave up four goals on 16 shots. Swayman stopped two shots in 20 minutes of play.

The Bruins are down 3-2 in the series.

Here’s how it all went down:

TIED AFTER 20

Pastrnak needed just 1:25 to get the Bruins on the board after a forecheck by Brad Marchand to Anthony Beauvillier forced a turnover that allowed Pastrnak to one-time the puck by Semyon Varlamov.