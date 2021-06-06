Bruins Wrap: Series Tied After Boston Drops Game 4 Against Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The series, once again, is tied.

The Boston Bruins fell to the New York Islanders 4-1 on Saturday night in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series at Nassau Coliseum. This now is a best-of-three-set.

The Islanders played their game all night, and despite the Bruins keeping up for the most part, they just couldn’t push New York to the brink of elimination.

David Krejci scored for the Bruins, while Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal, Casey Cizikas and J-G Pageau had the tallies for the Islanders.

Here’s how it all went down:

ENTERTAINING FIRST

The Islanders controlled the pace of play in the opening seven minutes as the Bruins struggled to keep the puck out of their own zone. But the B’s certainly were playing hard, and Tuukka Rask — as he has all series– came up big to keep the game scoreless early.