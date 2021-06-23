Bucks Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Online

Game 1 is in Milwaukee

by

Who will represent in the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals?

We’ll take the first steps toward getting our answer Wednesday night.

The Bucks are set to host the Hawks in Game 1 of the conference finals. Milwaukee reached this point with its second-round triumph over the Brooklyn Nets, while Atlanta took down the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games.

Which team will draw first blood in this best-of-seven series? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Wednesday night’s game between the Bucks and the Hawks:

When: Wednesday, June 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

