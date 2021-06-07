Bucks Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Nets and Bucks are set to square off in Game 2 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee on Saturday despite the loss of James Harden, who will miss Game 2 due to a hamstring injury that could jeopardize his availability for the rest of the series. Still, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the fold, the Nets are an impressively formidable foe.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and and the Bucks be able to even up this best-of-seven series? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Monday night’s game between the Nets and Bucks:

When: Monday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

