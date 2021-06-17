Bucs’ ‘Madden’ Tweet Might Not Sit Well With Patriots Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep on winning.

After raising the Lombardi Trophy in February and putting together arguably the NFL’s best offseason, the Bucs kept it rolling Thursday when it was announced Tom Brady will be on the cover of “Madden NFL 22.” Perhaps we should have seen this coming, as four of the last six “Madden” cover athletes currently call Tampa Bay home.

The Bucs’ official Twitter account pointed this out in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Four of the last six @EAMaddenNFL cover athletes are now on the Bucs ? pic.twitter.com/IWviDMcRp2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 17, 2021

The graphic might have been a tough sight for New England fans, as Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown all were Patriots before making their way to the Bucs.

The Foxboro Faithful will be reunited with all three players in Week 4 when the reigning Super Bowl champs visit New England for a highly anticipated primetime clash.