Cam Neely Says Bruins Eyeing Big-Minute Left Shot D-Man; Who Could They Target?

Left-shot defenseman who play 20-plus minutes a night don’t exactly grow on trees. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Boston Bruins are in need of another one.

Matt Grzelcyk has proven he can be that guy, forming a nice combo with Charlie McAvoy on the top defensive pairing. Beyond that, it thins out. Mike Reilly did a good enough job on the second pairing (more so in the regular season), but he’s better off on a third pairing and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. That leaves the Bruins with John Moore and a number of promising but largely unproven youngsters under contract for next season.

Team president Cam Neely admitted that the Bruins will be eyeing the southpaw blueliner market.

“You said, the elusive left D we?ve been looking for that can chew up a lot of minutes,” Neely said Tuesday over Zoom. “Maybe play on the second pairing with Carlo. That?d be more of a shutdown or some puck movement. Some offensive blue line acumen. As we saw, you can never have enough D and we never seem to have enough. For some reason or another, we get banged up. I think our D this year had maybe eight concussions, which is something I don?t know how to combat. But that position is something that we?ve been looking for, for a while. And hopefully we can do something to grab someone that?s going to help maybe play 20 minutes a game for us.”

So, who falls under that umbrella? Let’s look at the potential options.

Vince Dunn, St. Louis Blues

It feels like his name has been in trade talks since he broke into the NHL, but Dunn is a real nice two-way defenseman who is being misused by Craig Berube. And with the Blues at a franchise crossroads, this might be the offseason he actually gets moved.

The 24-year-old averaged a career high 19:15 ice time per game this season, posting six goals with 14 assists in 43 games. At 6-foot, 203 pounds, he doesn’t add much side, but he’s gifted with the puck on his stick and a solid defensive player despite being undersized.