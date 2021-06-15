Cam Newton Explains 2020 Struggles, ‘So Grateful’ For Second Chance

During a Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, it was revealed that Newton was averaging just five hours of sleep per night as he continued to wrestle with New England’s high-level offensive concepts. He finished the season ranked near the bottom of the NFL in most passing categories, though he was an effective rusher (592 yards, 12 touchdowns).

“In the latter part of the season, it just caught up to me,” Newton explained. “I was thinking too much, I was trying to be something when it just wasn’t enough hours in the day, you know what I’m saying? And it’s not like we weren’t working. Jedd (Fisch) at the time, our quarterback coach, was putting in hours and hours and you know, you can’t simulate real, live bullets, and that’s what it came down to. It wasn’t anything as far as mechanics, it was more or less overthinking and the comfort level.”

Newton now has been immersed in the Patriots’ offense for nearly a full year. Though he admitted he still has learning to do, his comfort level is considerably higher than it was in 2020. Head coach Bill Belichick said Newton is “way ahead of where he was last year at this time” and no longer is in “catch-up mode.”

“My faults, my bads, I’m going to get them next time — those are slowly but surely being flushed out of my vernacular,” Newton said. “And just the expectation of getting back to the standard of The Patriot Way is important for me to uphold. That’s the standard.”

The Patriots also made massive improvements to their skill position groups this offseason, shelling out significant capital for free agent tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

Newton, who returned to the field last Friday after missing three practices with a hand injury, has taken first reps in team drills throughout the spring, signaling his status as the Patriots’ current QB1. Jones led all quarterbacks in reps during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, however, and could knock Newton from his starting spot with a strong summer.

Though he downplayed the effect of having a highly touted rookie in his position group, Newton said he naturally feels like he has something to prove this season.

“Double-duh,” the 32-year-old said. “Yeah. It’s only 32 guys in the world that can say they are a starting quarterback in this league. … I have a job and responsibility to myself to hold myself to a standard that I know I have to play at. It is going to come with proper preparation, and that is what it’s coming down to. It’s going to come down to comfort of understanding the system.”