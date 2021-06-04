Cam Newton Injury: Latest On Hand Ailment Pertaining To Patriots QB

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton did not finish practice Friday after injuring his throwing hand, and it appears we have some additional information on the ailment.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening that Newton suffered a slight bone bruise after banging his hand on a helmet. Rapoport added the injury is “not considered major at all,” but indicated Newton may not take part in any more organized team activities (OTAs) this spring and instead get ready for training camp.

The Patriots have four OTA sessions remaining — June 7-8 and June 10-11 — and mandatory minicamp June 15-17. Training camp will start in late July.

If Newton is held out until training camp, fellow quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer will split reps behind center.

