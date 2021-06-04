Cam Newton Injury: Patriots QB Reportedly Did Not Break Throwing Hand

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton didn’t finish practice Friday after injuring his throwing hand, but it appears X-rays came back negative.

Newton didn’t suffer any broken bones, a source told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. Newton will undergo further testing per Guregian.

After Newton finished a session of full-team drills Friday at Patriots organized team activities, he participated in one round of individual workouts before pulling himself from practice to get checked out by New England’s medical staff. Team trainers and doctors appeared to be looking at Newton’s right hand, thumb or wrist.

Newton stayed on the practice field but didn’t attempt any more passes. That gave way to more work for Patriots backups Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

