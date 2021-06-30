Cam Newton Training With Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith In New Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is continuing to build chemistry with pass-catchers he’s familiar and not-so-familiar with.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who is competing this season with first-round pick Mac Jones for the starting job, appears to be putting in work with a few teammates.

That’s as evidenced by his latest Instagram post, which appears to show the start of a workout with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers — who Newton is a big fan of — and new tight end Jonnu Smith.

“Work in silence!” Newton wrote as part of the caption.

It’s not uncommon for guys to get together during the offseason to work out, and with training camp still about a month away, it makes sense for quarterbacks and pass-catchers to put in some work together.

And since Newton is pretty active on Instagram, one has to assume the video is recent. That is somewhat noteworthy, as Smith was inactive (although present) at minicamp earlier in the month as he nursed a hamstring injury.