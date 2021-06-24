Canadiens Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Game 6 Online, On TV

The Canadiens and the Golden Knights are set for Game 6 of their NHL Conference Finals.

Montreal earned a convincing 4-1 victory in Tuesday night’s Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Canadiens now have a chance to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final on home ice.

Will they get the job done and earn their first Final appearance since 1993, or will Vegas force a Game 7? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday night’s game between the Canadiens and Golden Knights:

When: Thursday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports