Canadiens Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Online, On TV

The Canadiens need a bounce-back performance

by

Can the Montreal Canadiens steal a game on the road, or will the Tampa Bay Lightning head north with a 2-0 lead in tow??

The Canadiens-Lightning Stanley Cup Final began with 5-1 Tampa victory at Amalie Arena. Now, the two sides will get back at it Wednesday for the second contest of the best-of-seven set.

Montreal was considered the underdog heading into the series, and would undoubtedly benefit from heading back to the Bell Centre with the series tied at one instead of being down 2-0.

When: Wednesday, June 30th at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

More Bruins:

Trent Frederic Knows He Can Offer More After Finding Footing As NHLer
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and Boston Red Sox second baseman Marwin Gonzalez (12)
Previous Article

Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Marwin Gonzalez, Michael Chavis Return As Starters

Picked For You

Related