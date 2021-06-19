Celtics Depth Chart: How Kemba Walker Trade Impacts Boston’s Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics first shook up their front office and now have made a major change to their roster just weeks after being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

The Celtics, as you probably heard, traded four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Boston also sent a first-round pick in July’s NBA draft while receiving a pair of centers including 35-year-old Al Horford and 21-year-old Moses Brown.

It obviously makes Boston’s depth chart look quite a bit different before both the draft and free agency.

Here’s a look at a more traditional depth chart, as noted by Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith, including players under contract for the upcoming season. (And yes, we understand the whole ‘positionless basketball’ thing which has taken over today’s NBA, but still…)

Point guards: Marcus Smart, Payton Prichard

Shooting guards: Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards

Small forwards: Jaylen Brown, Aaron Nesmith

Power forwards: Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker

Centers: Al Horford, Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams, Moses Brown

— Smart and Pritchard are Boston’s only true ball handlers.

— It’s a near lock that the C’s will bring in another point guard to round out the backcourt. A facilitator would be best case scenario rather than a ball-dominant guard due to the fact Brown and Tatum already are in the building. Lonzo Ball, for what it’s worth, already has found himself in speculation.