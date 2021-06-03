Celtics Fans Won’t Be Amused By Richard Jefferson’s Head Coach Joke

NESN Logo Sign In

Richard Jefferson clearly is aware of one of the easiest ways to get a rise out of Celtics fans.

Boston now has a head-coaching vacancy in wake of Wednesday’s organizational shift, which saw Brad Stevens replace Danny Ainge as C’s president of basketball operations. The Celtics are expected to begin their search for a new head coach immediately, and the interview process reportedly will include a number of high-profile candidates.

Upon the job opening up, ESPN took to its official Instagram page to ask fans who they believe should be the next head coach of the Celtics. Jefferson jokingly suggested Kyrie Irving, and he knew exactly what he was getting himself into.

Given the way Irving left the TD Garden floor last weekend, we imagine he’s as turned off about Jefferson’s hypothetical as Green Teamers.

