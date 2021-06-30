Here’s How Many Candidates Celtics Interviewed For Head Coach Position

NESN Logo Sign In

The head coaching position for the Boston Celtics was highly sought after, and understandably so.

After all, who wouldn’t want a chance to coach budding stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Still, Boston knew who it wanted and hired longtime NBA assistant Ime Udoka. The Celtics were the first team this offseason to hire a new coach, and dominos have fallen since, but it’s clear the move meant the C’s wanted Udoka to man the bench.

Wyc Grousbeck revealed the Celtics had 12 head coaching candidates on their list during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”

Udoka has an impressive résumé of teams he’s worked for, but Grousbeck was asked if the Celtics prioritized hiring a minority. Unless you’re Jay Williams, you probably know Boston has had Black head coaches in the past, including being the first team to hire a person of color as its coach in Bill Russell.

Grousbeck, understandably, didn’t take too kindly to the question.

“That’s not how we hire. We just hire the best possible person that we could,” he told the radio station. “Let’s not insult Ime, the organization, or me. … He’s a former player, coached to the top, coached Team USA. I’m gonna leave the answer at that.”