New Context Revealed For ‘Coveted’ Celtics Head Coaching Vacancy

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics fans might think the team is a disaster, but prospective NBA head coaches apparently feel differently.

Boston is searching for a new head coach after Brad Stevens on Wednesday replaced Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations. Multiple individuals, including former NBA guard Chauncey Billups, have been identified as potential candidates.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski offered context on a job search that could attract some of the top minds in basketball.

“This is going to be a coveted job,” Wojnarowski said Wednesday during an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “It’s the Boston Celtics. You have an infrastructure of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, good players. Watch as these playoffs go on. There could be more candidates available to Boston than who are available now. We know things change. … So, I think the candidate pool may increase.

” … But Boston’s gonna have an opportunity to really take a look at the landscape. And Brad Stevens, who’s certainly well-versed within this coaching profession, is gonna have the ability to have a great deal of say in who his successor is gonna be. But this I think is a job that any number of candidates, including those who may be employed elsewhere, would love to get involved in.”

Beyond Billups, the Celtics reportedly also will consider Jason Kidd, Lloyd Pierce and at least one internal candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images