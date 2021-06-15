Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Launching Marijuana Brand In Massachusetts

NESN Logo Sign In

Nearly eight years after leaving the Boston Celtics, Paul Pierce still is seeing green in the Bay State.

The NBA Hall of Famer recently revealed to The Boston Globe that he soon will launch a line of marijuana products in Massachusetts. Various edibles, concentrates and cannabis lotions will release under Pierce’s “Truth” brand as part of a partnership with The Hub Craft, according to The Globe.

A signature marijuana strain reportedly will hit shelves in 2022.

“I have such a great connection with Boston,” Pierce told The Globe’s Dan Adams. “So I’m excited to bring the brand there first and educate people on the plant — how it can help in everyday life and also in sports and recovery.”

Pierce also revealed details about the role marijuana has played in his personal and professional lives. The 43-year-old claimed that cannabis, moreso than prescription pain medication, helped alleviate the anxiety and depression he dealt with after being stabbed at a nightclub in 2000.

“Athletes don’t even know what’s in these pills,” Pierce told Adams. “The league doctors just say, ‘Take this, take that, here’s a prescription’. We get addicted to that stuff. It’s so harmful for your body. You don’t realize your liver and all your other organs are taking a pounding.”

Pierce added: “I was dealing with a lot of depression and anxiety and sleep issues — a lot. So I really leaned more on cannabis. But it was difficult, man.”