Celtics Notes: First Impressions From Ime Udoka’s Press Conference

Udoka got increasingly more comfortable as the press conference went on, his voice remaining a consistent volume, feeling edgy enough to chirp Stevens for the Celtics’ assist numbers last season. Not to mention, he’s about to marry actress Nia Long, which tells us everything we need to know about Udoka. That’s an alpha move, and it looks like he gets what he wants.

He mentioned the Celtics job was the most desirable on the market, and now it’s his. We hope that translates to an 18th banner.

But right now, as the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks get roasted for bringing controversial figures like Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, respectively, to take them to the promised land, we’re happy with the safe choice Boston made giving Udoka his first shot.

We’ll see if it was the right one in due time.

Here are some other notes from Monday’s press conference:

— A criticism of Stevens as coach was that he couldn’t get the Celtics to “buy in” this season. NESN.com wasn’t able to get in a question about what shortcomings the now-president of basketball operations saw in himself as a coach that Stevens wanted to find in a successor. But we’ll read between the lines that Boston wanted a former player that its stars would respect.

“They’re going to allow me to coach them, push them, they know I’m going to be on their ass, and that’s what they like about me,” Udoka said of the players. “They’ve asked me about that. They want to be pushed, they want to be directed towards winning, and you expect that from your stars. The character they?ve shown.

“We have a willing group, and they only reiterated that with myself in our conversations lately. So looking forward to it, I’m not worried about our group worrying about hard coaching. They are asking for that, and it’s something I?m going to bring to the table.”