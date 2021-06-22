NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics traded one bad contract for another Friday when they sent Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder with veteran Al Horford included in the return.

The two contracts, though both wildly overpaid, aren’t close to comparable.

The 31-year-old Walker has more than $70 million left over his next two years. Horford, 35, is owed $27 million guaranteed for the 2021-22 season, but that guarantee drops to $14.5 million in 2022-23, as noted by Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith. Horford gains added incentives if his team makes the 2022 NBA Finals and if his team wins the championship. If the Celtics do one or both of those things, they’ll gladly give Horford an extra $12 million while Wyc Grousbeck finally gets to hang Banner 18.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens seemed to offer his thoughts on the two contracts during Monday’s post-trade press conference. And while Stevens didn’t make these comments as a direct response to a specific question about it, it’s easy to read between the lines on where he stands.

“The opportunity to add Al, who makes significantly less money, but is a really good player that has corporate knowledge of this environment, that is really excited to be back in Boston and has a good feel for not only playing with our guys, but also has made them better,” Stevens said during a video conference.

Stevens went on to praise Horford for his off-court leadership and experience and on-court versatility.

“His impact on others and his ability to lift others is one of his great strengths,” Stevens said.