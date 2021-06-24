Celtics Notes: How Ime Udoka Could Become Boston’s Best Recruiter

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have a pair of young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who should lead the recruitment pitches from here on out.

But if they need an extra hand it sounds like Ime Udoka, who the Celtics reportedly are finalizing a deal with to become the organization’s next head coach, could lend his expertise. After all, Udoka, during his time as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, helped land a big free-agent fish for Gregg Popovich’s squad.

It came in big man LaMarcus Aldridge. And, as the old wise tale indicates, it came on a flight from Los Angeles to Dallas. Udoka, who was in the Hollywood area with Popovich’s contingent, left his home base in LA just to fly home with Aldridge, his once Portland Trail Blazers teammate. He did so in hopes of answering any and all questions the four-time All-Star (at the time) had.

Udoka, as the story goes, was adamant in not getting off Alridge’s flight until all questions were answered and concerns eased. And it paid off. Udoka and the Spurs landed the now seven-time All-Star ahead of his age-30 season. (You can read the full story here, as it was dug up by Boston.com’s Tom Westerholm on Wednesday.)

“I told (Spurs general manager) R.C. Buford, I said, ‘Ime got the deal done,’ ” Alridge told USA Today before the 2015-16 season, the first of his four-year deal. “Pop was very important to me, but Ime put in a lot of work on that.”

Perhaps Udoka, 43, now can do much of the same for the Celtics. Boston, after all, gained financial flexibility with last week’s trade of Kemba Walker, and now could complement Tatum and Brown with another star in the near future.

Here are some other takeaways following Wednesday’s news: