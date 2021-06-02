Celtics Odds: Jason Kidd, Sam Cassell Favorites To Replace Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics now are in need of a new head coach, and despite the news coming at a rapid rate Wednesday morning, oddsmakers were able to quickly shift gears.
Here’s a quick refresher: Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge stepped down Wednesday after nearly two decades at the position. Former head coach Brad Stevens will take over Ainge’s role. But, seeing how the Celtics see those two roles — head coach and president of basketball operations — as two separate jobs, Boston will need to backfill.
It’s a process that Stevens explained he is looking forward to, as he hopes to bring in a fresh set of ideas to revitalize a Celtics team fresh off a first-round exit to cap an underwhelming season. Stevens had been coach of the Celtics for eight seasons.
Anyway, those at PointsBet Sportsbook have released odds on who might take over, and there’s some interesting names:
Jason Kidd +350
Sam Cassell +400
Lloyd Pierce +450
Chauncey Billups +600
Becky Hammon +1000
Kenny Atkinson +1000
Kevin Garnett +1200
Jeff Van Gundy +1300
Marc Jackson +1300
Paul Pierce +1400
Brett Brown +1800
Mike D’Antoni +2000
Jay Wright +3000
Rick Pitino +4000
Kendrick Perkins +10000
Kidd and Lloyd Pierce along with Billups all have been rumored to be in the mix. Cassell’s potential is drawing a rave review from one former Celtic, too.