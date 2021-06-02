Celtics Odds: Jason Kidd, Sam Cassell Favorites To Replace Brad Stevens

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics now are in need of a new head coach, and despite the news coming at a rapid rate Wednesday morning, oddsmakers were able to quickly shift gears.

Here’s a quick refresher: Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge stepped down Wednesday after nearly two decades at the position. Former head coach Brad Stevens will take over Ainge’s role. But, seeing how the Celtics see those two roles — head coach and president of basketball operations — as two separate jobs, Boston will need to backfill.

It’s a process that Stevens explained he is looking forward to, as he hopes to bring in a fresh set of ideas to revitalize a Celtics team fresh off a first-round exit to cap an underwhelming season. Stevens had been coach of the Celtics for eight seasons.

Anyway, those at PointsBet Sportsbook have released odds on who might take over, and there’s some interesting names:

Jason Kidd +350

Sam Cassell +400

Lloyd Pierce +450

Chauncey Billups +600

Becky Hammon +1000

Kenny Atkinson +1000

Kevin Garnett +1200

Jeff Van Gundy +1300

Marc Jackson +1300

Paul Pierce +1400

Brett Brown +1800

Mike D’Antoni +2000

Jay Wright +3000

Rick Pitino +4000

Kendrick Perkins +10000

Kidd and Lloyd Pierce along with Billups all have been rumored to be in the mix. Cassell’s potential is drawing a rave review from one former Celtic, too.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images