NESN Logo Sign In

A potential offseason of wholesale changes for the Boston Celtics began in a big way Wednesday.

The Celtics announced that Brad Stevens will transition from head coach to president of basketball operations with Danny Ainge retiring from the role. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

The front office shakeup is enough to produce headlines for months. But what about the roster?

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype recently talked with multiple NBA executives about some of the Celtics’ looming decisions. Marcus Smart was identified as a player who might land on the trading block.

Check out this excerpt from Scott’s column:

With young star Jayson Tatum locked into a long-term deal and Jaylen Brown solidifying himself as an All-Star this season, the Celtics are unlikely to part with either franchise building block leaving Marcus Smart as the team’s most tradeable asset according to NBA executives.

“I think they’ll trade Smart this summer if I had to guess,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Retool around Tatum and Brown if they can get real value for Smart, but a lot up in the air there.“