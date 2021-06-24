NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like the Boston Celtics got their guy.

The C’s have been in the market for a new head coach after Danny Ainge stepped down from his longtime post as president of basketball operations leading Brad Stevens to the role.

And it appears their search is over for a new head coach.

Boston reportedly is set to hire longtime NBA assistant Ime Udoka as the 18th head coach in team history.

