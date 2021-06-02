Celtics Rumors: Here Are Two Early Candidates For Head Coach Vacancy

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens agreed to transition to the Boston Celtics front office Wednesday morning, and within minutes, there already were candidates to replace him on the bench.

In case you missed it, Danny Ainge is stepping down from his role as the C’s president of basketball operations, and Stevens will take his place. That means the Celtics need a new head coach.

We’ve already kicked around a few potential candidates, but Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes named two early possible candidates.

Tweeted Haynes: “Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be head-coaching candidates for the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports.”

Kidd makes basically no sense. His time as a head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks was tumultuous, and the Celtics shouldn’t be the team expirimenting on whetehr or not that was an aberration or if he’s just a bad head coach.

Pierce was canned by the Hawks earlier this season. The exciting, young Atlanta team has gone on to have far more success under Nate McMillan, so you can decide whether or not that’s an indictment of Pierce’s ability.

Regardless, it’s going to be a sought-after gig. Though they wildly underperformed this season, the Celtics do have an exciting pair of young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the opportunity to coach them must be exciting for any candidate.