Celtics Rumors: Here’s Extensive List Of Potential Coaching Candidates

It seems the Boston Celtics will have a large candidate pool to choose from when new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens begins to search for the organization’s next head coach.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski explained how Boston’s open position — open since Stevens took over for Danny Ainge, who stepped down from his post after nearly two decades — will be a “coveted job.” Wojnarowski added how it’s a position many, and perhaps even some coaches that are employed elsewhere, would love to get involved with.

The Athletic painted a similar picture Wednesday by reporting an extensive number of candidates — both internal and external — who could be interviewed and ultimately tapped to be Stevens’ successor.

Check out an excerpt from a story from The Athletic:

(Celtics) assistant coach Jay Larranaga previously interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets job that went to James Borrego, while Scott Morrison and Brandon Bailey previously coached the Celtics? G League affiliate in Maine before being promoted to Stevens? staff. Former player Jerome Allen has head coaching experience at Penn and has formed tight bonds with many of the players to come through Boston during his time on the bench, while Jamie Young has served on the staff since the 2008 title run. Joe Mazzulla, meanwhile, joined the staff last season. There are also recently retired players Evan Turner and Tony Dobbins, who are well-liked but don?t have much coaching experience yet.

League sources tell The Athletic names to watch among outside candidates are former Celtics assistant and current Duke women?s coach Kara Lawson, as well as former Celtics Sam Cassell and Chauncey Billups. Further candidates will likely at the very least include free agent coaches Lloyd Pierce and David Vanterpool, Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Nets assistant Ime Udoka, Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, and University of Michigan coach Juwan Howard if he throws his hat in the ring.

For those keeping track at home, that’s six internal candidates not including Evan Turner or Tony Dobbins and 11 external candidates for a total of 17. Yeah, it seems Stevens will have a busy first couple of weeks, to say the least.