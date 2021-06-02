Celtics Rumors: Internal Candidate To Be Interviewed For Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics reportedly will take a look within as they search for their next head coach.

Jerome Allen is expected to be interviewed for the job opening, according to The Undefeated. The vacancy was created Wednesday when Brad Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as Boston’s president of basketball operations.

Allen has served on the Celtics coaching staff since 2015. Prior to arriving in Boston, he was the head coach of Penn’s men’s basketball team for six seasons. Allen, a second-round draft pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995, played professionally for 14 years, largely overseas.

The Celtics, of course, will look outside of the organization for the next head coach as well. Current Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce are among those expected to be interviewed.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images