Celtics Rumors: Kemba Walker Was ‘Heartbroken’ About Trade To Thunder

Kemba Walker now is a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it appears he is a little down about that development.

The Boston Celtics this past Friday traded Walker and a first-round pick to the Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Walker was “heartbroken” about the move.

“According to sources Walker was ?heartbroken? over the trade, particularly because of his strong relationships with his teammates.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that there were reports prior to the trade that Walker wanted out of Boston, and shortly after the deal went down there were more murmurs that he was feeling singled out by Stevens. If he is, indeed, “heartbroken” by the deal, then that seems to fly in the face of the rumors he wanted to be traded.

Whatever the case, both sides are turning the page and moving on.