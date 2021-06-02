STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Romeo Langford

SF: Evan Fournier

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Tristan Thompson

OUTGUNNED

The Celtics either led the Nets or kept a tie score until there was 2:41 remaining in the first period. However, the C’s weren’t able to pull away during their most-competitive period largely due to an inability to make shots that plagued them throughout the quarter: 9-for-29 field-goal shooting (31 percent), including 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) from 3-point range.

Furthermore, the Nets hurt the Celtics in transition, scoring 22 of their 31 points in the paint.

Brooklyn led Boston 31-24 after the first quarter.

HANGING IN THERE

The Celtics’ second unit tried to keep pace with Brooklyn in the second with Jabari Parker scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting, Grant Williams influenced proceedings with his rebounding and energy and Payton Pritchard boosted Boston with four assists in the first six-plus minutes alone.

Pritchard with the save

Pritchard with the save

Parker with the basket



However, Harden continued to serve as an expert facilitator, dishing out nine assists in the first half alone.

That’s in addition to the Brooklyn superstar scoring from far and near.

just Beard Things

Harden dropping the hammer ?

In addition to his nine assists, Harden led all scorers in the first half with 18 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Irving was second in scoring with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Tatum continued to struggle from the field. He shot four-for-13 for 30.8 percent from 2-point range, and one-for-five from 3-point range.

Brooklyn led 59-51 at the half.

THIRD-QUARTER EDGE

The Nets initially extended their lead to double-digits early in the third with Durant, Harden and Blake Griffin providing much of their offense.

BIG OL? BLAKE DUNK

Boston was down by 14 with with 6:55 remaining but cut Brooklyn’s advantage in half with a 7-0 run as Parker, Smart and Tatum each scored in quick succession.

Tatum scored nine points in the third quarter, Smart added seven, and Langford had six, including three from long range.

Boston trailed 86-79 after three.

THAT’S ALL SHE WROTE

The Nets pulled away for good in the opening stages of the fourth quarter. Nicolas Claxton stuffed home a pair of alley-oops, extending Brooklyn’s lead to 13. Later, Durant and Irving hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Harden added another in a mid-quarter surge, which put Brooklyn up by 15 with 6:47 left to play.

Barclays erupts after KD & Kyrie drain back-to-back threes ?

From there, the game effectively was over, bar a little more shooting.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Tatum’s third-quarter-ending 3-pointer wasn’t so bad.

UP NEXT

The Celtics’ 2020-21 NBA season reaches its merciful and predicted end. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge recently said offseason changes are afoot, but those likely will come weeks or months down the road.

