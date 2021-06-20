NESN Logo Sign In

Can the Mad Fisherman fend off the elements and the competition on “Charlie Moore Outdoors?”

Having taken the lead in Round 1 of the 2021 Florida Classic, Charlie Moore’s tries to maintain his advantage over Sean and Anthony in “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 2,” which will premiere at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NESN.

In “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 2,” the Mad Fisherman battles bad weather and his opponents as they seek to try to catch the most fish. The weather isn’t the only storm, as Anthony and Sean argue over who rides in the second of the two golf carts — Charlie cruises in the first one as the leader — and who walks and buys everyone drinks.

