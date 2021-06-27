‘Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 3’ Episode To Premiere Sunday On NESN

NESN Logo Sign In

With the Mad Fisherman cruising toward victory, is it all over, bar the shouting?

After taking a commanding lead during Rounds 1 and 2 of the Florida Classic, Charlie Moore aims to clinch the win over Sean and Anthony in “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 3,” which will premiere at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NESN.

Sean and Anthony will try and catch Moore in final day of the three-day Florida fishing competition. If they don’t, one of them will have to buy drinks for the first- and second-place finishers. With the Mad Fisherman confident in his chances of victory, tension grows between Sean and Anthony.

