‘Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 3’ Episode To Premiere Sunday On NESN

Drama and tension are rising on the final day

by

With the Mad Fisherman cruising toward victory, is it all over, bar the shouting?

After taking a commanding lead during Rounds 1 and 2 of the Florida Classic, Charlie Moore aims to clinch the win over Sean and Anthony in “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 3,” which will premiere at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NESN.

Sean and Anthony will try and catch Moore in final day of the three-day Florida fishing competition. If they don’t, one of them will have to buy drinks for the first- and second-place finishers. With the Mad Fisherman confident in his chances of victory, tension grows between Sean and Anthony.

Be sure to catch the premiere of “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 3” on Sunday on NESN. If you can’t watch on television be sure to live stream the episode online at Watch NESN Live.

Click here for the latest from “Charlie Moore Outdoors” >>

