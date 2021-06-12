NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps the Mad Fisherman’s stomach will point him in the right direction on the upcoming episode of “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

Four new episodes of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will debut in June on NESN. The first of them, “No Clue,” premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday on NESN.

In “No Clue,” the Mad Fisherman wants to enjoy springtime in New England by going fishing but he doesn’t know where to go. He brainstorms by visiting Finz Restaurant for some Grade A sushi. He then hits the water where he catches 10 fish, including a trophy-worth smallmouth bass. Charlie finishes the “No Clue” with a visit to Ipswitch Seafood to critique their fresh fish and sandwiches.

Be sure to catch the premiere of “Charlie Moore Outdoors: No Clue” on Saturday on NESN. If you’re not near a television, you also can catch the episode online at Watch NESN Live.