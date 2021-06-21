Chase Elliott Poses Question To NASCAR After Ally 400 Disqualification

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Elliott clearly has an issue with the NASCAR rulebook.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was disqualified after Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway after NASCAR discovered five loose lug nuts on the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. Elliott, who dropped from 13th to last place in the finishing order, also was docked a stage victory — and he wasn’t happy about it.

Check out this reaction:

“If it had come off and we crash, we would then get to keep our stage points? Honest question.”

Make of that what you will.

The lug nut rule exist both to increase safety and to prevent teams from gaining unfair competitive advantages. Chad Knaus, vice president of competition for Hendrick Motorsports, insisted the violation was not intentional.